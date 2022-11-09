Chattanooga Community Orchestra - Veteran's Day Concert

Miller Park 928 Market Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee

Join the Chattanooga Community Orchestra for a free special performance at Miller Plaza for a lunchtime Veteran's Day concert! The CCO has been a regional phenomenon by providing retired musicians and educators the opportunity to use their training and talents to perform for the Chattanooga community.

The 70-member Chattanooga Community Orchestra was organized in 1967 as a ministry for senior adults and has grown from 4 members to a full symphony orchestra.

Membership is open to musicians of all ages with some instrumental experience of performing repertoire selected by the musical director. Performances include seasonal concerts as well as programs for area schools, churches, retirement centers, and civic organizations. Programs include a wide variety of musical styles from classical, to sacred, to popular.

