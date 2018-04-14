Chattanooga Cruise In 2018

The Chattanooga Cruise In is gearing up for a HUGE 2018 event. It will be held Saturday April 14th from 8am until 4pm. We have secured additional parking areas, and will make better use of our space for vendors, food and the Scenic City Swap Meet. This event is family friendly and FREE to the public, and that includes the Swap Meet this year! We will be bringing back the blemished tire & wheel sale this year, so start saving now! Last year was our biggest event yet with over 2000 cars and 20,000 spectators invading the Southside of Chattanooga TN. We will once again utilize Finley Stadium & First TN Pavilion property, as well as, the surrounding streets and parking lots. We will have event T-shirts on hand for....only $10!!! We're ordering MORE than last year, due to the high demand.

If you're interested in becoming a sponsor, retail or food vendor please contact Rachel Keeley at RachelK@Coker.com. If you're interested in becoming a Scenic City Swap Meet Vendor, contact Tommy Lee Byrd at TommyLeeB@Coker.com.