Chattanooga Cruise-In

Camp Jordan Arena 323 Camp Jordan Parkway, East Ridge, Tennessee 37412

Chattanooga Cruise-In, The Largest Cruise-In in the Southeast

April 2, 2022, 8am-4pm

Camp Jordan in Eastridge TN

FREE Admission- Vendors, Food, Music and over 2,500 cool cars!

Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Outdoor
