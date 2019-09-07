Show your love for the Scenic City by joining the cast of a Chattanooga themed Nutcracker! Nooga Nutcracker Auditions will be held on Saturday, September 7th. You don’t want to miss the opportunity to perform at the Walker Theatre in Memorial Auditorium on Saturday, December 21st! All dancers taking at least one dance class per week, Level I or higher may audition. Auditions will be held at Chattanooga Dance Theatre. Call for more information.
Chattanooga Dance Theatre: Nooga Nutcracker Auditions
Chattanooga Dance Theatre 5151 Austin Rd, Ste A, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37343
