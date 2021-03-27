Giselle, A Full Length Ballet

Chattanooga Dance Theatre 5151 Austin Rd, Ste A, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37343

Giselle, A Full Length Ballet

Chattanooga Dance Theatre's Spring Gala this year will produce the classic, romantic ballet Giselle. Witness the hauntingly beautiful and tragic tale danced by Chattanooga local professional dancers as well as guest artist Niccolo Orsolani of Allison Beatty Dance Company in New York City, as well as the pre-professional CDT company. The gala will also show 3 pieces before the performance of contemporary choreography by local choreographers such as Louie Marin-Howard and Melissa Miller.

Facial masks required. Spacing is limited and distanced.

Tickets $15 link below:

https://dancestudio-pro.com/tickets/index.php?id=zaqlxajd29jd258890a0b05f7709jasdklj21dx58890a0b06024

March 26th: 7:30

March 27th 2:30 or 7:30

March 28th 2:30

Chattanooga Dance Theatre 5151 Austin Rd, Ste A, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37343
