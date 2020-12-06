Chattanooga Dance Theatre's Clara's Tea

Perfect for young audience members to enjoy a Nooga Nutcracker experience. Enjoy an afternoon filled with a paint-a-pointe-shoe craft, a mini-performance of the Nooga Nutcracker, opportunities for physically distanced photos with Nooga Nutcracker characters, and Tea and Cookies! Clara's Tea will take place outside this year to better accommodate for distance.

The stage at Red Bank Main Park, 3800 Dayton Blvd

December 6th, 2pm-3:30pm or 4pm-5:30pm

Tickets: $25 for children, $15 for adults (adult ticket does not include a craft)