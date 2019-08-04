Enjoy refreshments, children’s crafts, performances by CDT’s intermediate and advanced dancers, The Batterie Dance Store, and a chance to talk with CDT’s faculty, staff, and other families. Plus, register and pay for August classes on or before our Open House and we will waive your $17 registration fee.
Chattanooga Dance Theatre's Open House
Chattanooga Dance Theatre 5151 Austin Rd, Ste A, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37343
