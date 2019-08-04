Chattanooga Dance Theatre's Open House

to Google Calendar - Chattanooga Dance Theatre's Open House - 2019-08-04 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Chattanooga Dance Theatre's Open House - 2019-08-04 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Chattanooga Dance Theatre's Open House - 2019-08-04 14:00:00 iCalendar - Chattanooga Dance Theatre's Open House - 2019-08-04 14:00:00

Chattanooga Dance Theatre 5151 Austin Rd, Ste A, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37343

Enjoy refreshments, children’s crafts, performances by CDT’s intermediate and advanced dancers, The Batterie Dance Store, and a chance to talk with CDT’s faculty, staff, and other families. Plus, register and pay for August classes on or before our Open House and we will waive your $17 registration fee.

Info

Chattanooga Dance Theatre 5151 Austin Rd, Ste A, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37343 View Map
Art & Exhibitions, Kids & Family, Theater & Dance
4237608808
to Google Calendar - Chattanooga Dance Theatre's Open House - 2019-08-04 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Chattanooga Dance Theatre's Open House - 2019-08-04 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Chattanooga Dance Theatre's Open House - 2019-08-04 14:00:00 iCalendar - Chattanooga Dance Theatre's Open House - 2019-08-04 14:00:00
DI 16.30

The Pulse Calendar

Tuesday

July 30, 2019

Wednesday

July 31, 2019

Thursday

August 1, 2019

Friday

August 2, 2019

Saturday

August 3, 2019

Sunday

August 4, 2019

Monday

August 5, 2019

Search Events Submit Yours