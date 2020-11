Chattanooga Dance Theatre's Soiree Fundraiser

Delight in an evening party with drinks, food, games, and film on an outside projector. Chattanooga Dance Theatre's Sponsor Soiree 2020 will also include a meet and greet with nationally acclaimed dancer (and Nooga Nutcracker guest dancer) Sterling Baca. $25 Ticket price includes one drink ticket, appetizer, and entertainment. Entire event is outdoors to accommodate social distancing. 21 and up please.

​November 21st 5:30-7pm

Exile Off Main, 1634 Rossville Ave

Proceeds benefit costumes, stage, and props of Nooga Nutcracker 2020