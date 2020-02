Chattanooga Dance Theatre presents the magical ballet, Peter Pan along with an act of new choreography by CDT staff as well as guest choreographers Rickey Flagg of Collage Dance Collective, David Flores of New Dialect Dance Company, and Alex Koszeghy, former YAGP finalist. Times listed below:

March 20th: 7:30pm

March 21st: 2:30 pm (matinee), 7:30pm (evening)

March 22nd: 2:30