Chattanooga Out of the Darkness Walk

to

Tennessee Riverpark 4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

The Chattanooga Out of the Darkness Walk is a special event that provides community, connection, healing, and hope for survivors of suicide loss and those with lived experience in East Tennessee.

By registering for the walk on October 9, 2022, you are joining a strong community united in an effort to fight suicide while showing up for yourself, recognizing and honoring those you love, raising awareness, educating communities, supporting one another, and sharing hope.

Every dollar you raise through the Chattanooga Walk allows AFSP to invest in life-saving research, education, advocacy, and support for those impacted by suicide.

Info

Charity & Fundraisers, Health & Wellness, Outdoor
6153934742
please enable javascript to view
