× Expand Image property of American Foundation for Suicide Prevention Tennessee Join AFSP Tennessee for a walk to fight suicide on Sunday, October 9th at Tennessee Riverpark Shelter 1.

The Chattanooga Out of the Darkness Walk is a special event that provides community, connection, healing, and hope for survivors of suicide loss and those with lived experience in East Tennessee.

By registering for the walk on October 9, 2022, you are joining a strong community united in an effort to fight suicide while showing up for yourself, recognizing and honoring those you love, raising awareness, educating communities, supporting one another, and sharing hope.

Every dollar you raise through the Chattanooga Walk allows AFSP to invest in life-saving research, education, advocacy, and support for those impacted by suicide.