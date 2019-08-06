Chattanooga Development Symposium

Chattanooga State 4501 Amnicola Highway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37406

18.5 hours of programming by City of Chattanooga & Hamilton County staff in addition to US Army Corps of Engineers, TDEC, TVA & others (incl ETHICS session).

7.5 PDHs for only $100 ($50 government employees). Includes breakfast & lunch. Everyone welcome.

Monday, August 6, 2019 at Chattanooga State Community College. Registration & Refreshments 7-8am. Event concludes 4:30pm.

The purpose of this symposium is to provide a platform for governing bodies and other organizations to disseminate information and open communication with engineers, architects, landscape architects, surveyors and the development community in hopes of streamlining development in the greater Chattanooga area.

Chattanooga State 4501 Amnicola Highway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37406
Business & Career, Education & Learning
4235212484
