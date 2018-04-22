For Immediate Release

2nd Annual Chattanooga Earth Day Festival

Come celebrate Earth, Science and Community in the heart of downtown.

The Chattanooga Earth Day Festival will be held from 2-10 p.m. in Coolidge Park on Sunday, April 22. The festival will include a full line-up of local bands, guest speakers, booths and vendors. The event is family-friendly, offering activities and giveaways for people of all ages.

The Earth Day Festival is focused on sustainability in Chattanooga as well as the health of our planet. The event is generously sponsored by green|spaces, the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Office of Sustainability, Growability, Dream Collective and the City of Chattanooga.

Mayor Andy Berke will kick off the event with a speech, followed by musicians, including Milele Roots, Nattie Love Joys, Atlanta-based Aviva and the Flying Penguins, Danimal and Genki Genki Panic. Speakers for the program will include Empower Chattanooga, Tennessee Heartwood and many more. This event is family-friendly, offering activities, booths and giveaways for community members of all ages.

About our sponsors:

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga: Office of Sustainability

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga Office of Sustainability supports the goals of reducing greenhouse gas emissions through improving campus energy efficiency, increasing green power purchases, reducing landfill waste, and incorporating sustainable practices in construction, renovation, transportation, purchasing, green space, operations and maintenance. The UTC campus is the largest green l light certified institution in Chattanooga, and a City of Chattanooga partner in the U.S. DOE’s Better Building Challenge, pledging to reduce energy consumption by 20% by the year 2025.

Growability

Growability is a local not-for-profit that brings a higher quality of life by engaging, empowering, and employing people with disabilities. Through vocational evaluation, job training and placement and community partnerships, the organization provides individuals with the ability to become valuable assets to employers, with a focus on locally-owned café and restaurants and other non-profits.

Dream Collective

Dream Collective is a popular local band with a heart for bringing people together to protect and celebrate planet earth with the Chattanooga community.

The City of Chattanooga

The City’s Office of Sustainability provides an avenue to support energy efficiency in city-owned infrastructure, community recycling, and other eco-friendly initiatives. The City is the first medium-sized city in the United States to partner with a local urban university to reduce their energy footprint by 20% by 2025.

Eighth Annual Great Cloth Diaper Change

Calling all Chattanooga cloth diapering families and those who want to learn more. Come out and represent Chattanooga in the Eighth Annual Great Cloth Diaper Change, a global event to “change the world, one diaper at a time.” This year we have partnered with Wee Care Diaper Services and will join thousands of others around the world to change babies into cloth diapers at 3:30 p.m. on Earth Day. Connect with other cloth diapering families or try out the cloth we’ll have on hand out if you are curious. Wee Care Diaper Service will hold a “Cloth 101” session on how to use cloth diapers and the environmental impact of disposables.

Tennessee Heartwood Annual Earth Day Volunteering

Tennessee Heartwood will be hosting its annual Earth Day Volunteering at Stringers Ridge doing trail maintenance and adding Tree ID markers. Nothing too strenuous that a shovel and clippers can't handle. Just before 11 a.m., we'll be meeting at the South End trailhead that comes in from Cherokee Boulevard just before the tunnel. We should be done a little after 1 p.m. Afterwards, we'll have some lunch for our volunteers at our booth at the Earth Day event at Coolidge Park.