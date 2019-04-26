Chattanooga EcoField Day

Miller Park 928 Market Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee

The City of Chattanooga; EPB; green l spaces; UTC Office of Sustainability; West Rock; Tennessee American Water; Unum; and Elliot Davis are all coming together to sponsor this year's Earth Day Celebration. The 2-day event will kick off with corporate EcoField Games in Miller Park; food trucks and vendors. Bands, speakers, and the annual Electric Car Challenge will be part of Saturday's events. More info may be found on facebook or on the greenspaces website. https://www.facebook.com/events/304780593561278/ Contact Kelly or I anytime for more information!

View Map
