The City of Chattanooga; EPB; green l spaces; UTC Office of Sustainability; West Rock; Tennessee American Water; Unum; and Elliot Davis are all coming together to sponsor this year's Earth Day Celebration. The 2-day event will kick off with corporate EcoField Games in Miller Park; food trucks and vendors. Bands, speakers, and the annual Electric Car Challenge will be part of Saturday's events. More info may be found on facebook or on the greenspaces website. https://www.facebook.com/events/304780593561278/ Contact Kelly or I anytime for more information!
Chattanooga EcoField Day
Miller Park 928 Market Street, Chattanooga, Tennessee
Tuesday
-
ComedyComeldy Superhero Art Sturtevant
-
-
Art & ExhibitionsThe Chapel Art Gallery February Exhibit
-
-
Art & Exhibitions"poems for the sky"
-
Wednesday
-
Concerts & Live Music Food & Drink Parties & ClubsZach Dallas
-
-
Education & LearningMixology 101: Whiskey
-
-
Talks & ReadingsAn Evening with Poet T K Lee
-
Concerts & Live MusicJonathan Wimpee
-
ComedyBig Ed Caylor
-
Concerts & Live MusicJesse James Jungkurth
Thursday
-
Education & Learning Film Politics & ActivismThe Redball Express
-
-
This & ThatNaughty Knights Chess Meetup
-
Talks & ReadingsCIVIQ, Victor Dover: The Art of Street Design
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicDanimal & Friends
-
Concerts & Live MusicJames Crumble Trio
Friday
-
Art & ExhibitionsPhotographer Ron Lowery Opening Reception
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Charity & Fundraisers Food & DrinkCELLARbration
-
-
Art & Exhibitions Home & Garden Kids & FamilyMagic In The Garden: A Harry Potter Inspired Event
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicPlayin Possum Blues Band
-
-
Charity & Fundraisers Food & DrinkCookie Creations
-
Saturday
-
Concerts & Live MusicHit Town
-
-
Talks & ReadingsAuthor Jonathan F. Putnam
-
Concerts & Live MusicBinji Varsossa
-
Concerts & Live MusicForever Bluegrass
Sunday
-
Concerts & Live MusicFree Fiddle School
-
Concerts & Live MusicThe Other Brothers
-
Theater & Dance"Fences"
-
Theater & DanceTheatre Centre Hosts "One-Man Star Wars"
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Mic with Jeff Daniels
Monday
-
Theater & Dance This & ThatWinter Belly Dance Session
-
This & ThatJoggers & Lagers
-
Concerts & Live MusicOpen Air with Jessica Nunn
-
Concerts & Live MusicMonday Nite Big Band
-
This & ThatRiver City Dance Club
-
-
Concerts & Live MusicVery Open Mic