Dozens of Chattanooga electric vehicle drivers and enthusiasts will gather during the Songbirds Foundation "Second Saturday on Station Street," at the west end of Station Street, next to the Chattanooga Choo Choo, to launch the Chattanooga Electric Vehicle Tail Gate Party with more than a dozen electric and low-emission vehicles --cars, bicycles and motorcycles-- with owners ready to answer questions about their cars, highlighting the fun, clean-air benefits, and cost-savings of electric cars. Organized by the Cherokee Group of the Sierra Club and Chattanooga Drive Electric, the Party is part of the seventh annual National Drive Electric Week.

Plug-in vehicles on display will include: Nissan LEAF, Chrysler Pacifica Plug-in, Tesla, Zero Motorcycle, Chevrolet Volt, Mitsubishi i-MiEV and well as a variety of electric bicycles.

Green Commuter will be providing electric cars to offer test drives. Electric Bike Specialists will offer test rides of electric bicycles, and Griffith Cycle will display their Zero electric motorcycles. EPB will be on hand to explain their new Solar Share program.

The event is free and the public is invited to attend and enjoy an introduction to the fun of driving electric.