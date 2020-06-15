Join the Public Education Foundation and Hamilton County Schools for the 2020 Chattanooga Fab Institute in partnership with Volkswagen Group of America!

The Chattanooga Fab Institute is a 3-day digital fabrication conference that offers educators an opportunity to engage in authentic experiences with 3D printing, laser engraving/cutting, vinyl cutting, CNC routing, micro-computing, and much more! Each morning, special guests will launch the day from a central location. Then, participants will be shuttled to a nearby school where VW eLab Specialists (the full-time specialized teachers in these labs) will facilitate day-long learning activities as they unpack not only the basics of how to use the technology, but also the nuances that are critical to delivering effective maker-enhanced learning experiences for students.

Our opening speaker is Kelli Anderson, a designer and paper engineer who pushes the materials of graphic design to their interactive extreme. Operating in the space between conceptual art, graphic design, and tech, her books have featured a working paper planetarium, a pop-up pinhole camera, and a paper record player. Whenever she can, she uses humble materials to showcase the surprising complexity and magic of the tangible, lo-fi world.

She is best known for her design, animation, and illustration work for NPR, “The New Yorker,” “Wired,” MoMA, the Exploratorium, and the “New York Times,” as well as her redesign of NYC brands such as Russ & Daughters and Momofuku. Her two experimental and interactive pop-up books: “This Book is a Camera,” which transforms into a pinhole camera, and “This Book is a Planetarium,” which houses a tiny planetarium and other contraptions, have been called “A marvel of paper engineering and imagination" by theThe New York Times. Some of her other projects include Tinybop’s award-winning Human Body app and a counterfeited "utopian" newspaper distributed with The Yes Men. She teaches at the School for Poetic Computation and the New School in NYC and was recently a fellow at the Exploratorium in San Francisco. Check out her work at kellianderson.com.