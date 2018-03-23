Chattanooga FC 2018 Jersey Reveal Party

First Tennessee Pavilion 1829 Carter St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Just a reminder that the biggest party in town is this week! The third annual Chattanooga FC 2018 Jersey Reveal Party is set for Friday, March 23, 5:00pm, at First Tennessee Pavilion.

Fans who are season pass holders will get a first look at the home, away, and goalkeeper kits for the boys and girls in blue in 2018. Food will be provided, and beer will be available as well for an additional cost.

The event will be extremely interactive, with many opportunities to interview CFC board members, players, and Chattahooligans about the new jerseys as well as expectations for our epic 10th season.

Not only that, but we will have an after party at Chattanooga Brewing Company that is open to all. You don’t want to miss it! We look forward to seeing you there.

First Tennessee Pavilion 1829 Carter St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
