Chattanooga FC Hosts Michigan Stars FC

The boys in blue look to get back to their winning ways this Saturday and welcome Michigan Stars FC to Finley Stadium in their first ever Members Cup match in club history. Saturday night will also mark the club’s first ever College Night. The club is extending a warm welcome at the beginning of the new semester for college students who receive free admission to the match with a valid college ID.

“Michigan Stars are a competitive club with an impressive history,” said Sheldon Grizzle, president, Chattanooga FC. “We will need to be ready to play because we certainly know that they will be ready for their Members Cup debut.”

This will be the first home match for the Chattanooga FC after its historic announcement that the club will join the National Independent Soccer Association in Spring 2020 and officially join the professional ranks of US soccer. Meanwhile, the club is focused on turning things around in the Members Cup.

“We’re not thinking about next year at all our energy is focused on the Michigan Stars” said Peter Fuller, Associate Head Coach, Chattanooga FC. “It is always exciting to play at Finley Stadium in front of our great fans. I think our players are prepared to put forth a memorable performances on Saturday night.”

Saturday will also mark the announcement of the supporter owner board member election results. Fifteen owners from around the country threw their hat into the ring for the board member spot reserved to be the voice of the 3,254 owners from around the world. The election will end this week and the results will be announced during Saturday’s match.

In addition to the board member election announcement, the club will also allow new owners to pick up their stock certificate and owner lapel pins.

Tickets are available now for this weekend’s match with special pricing available for youth and college students. The club will also be unveiling special Members Cup passes at special rates as well. For more information, visit CFCtix.com.