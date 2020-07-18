Chattanooga FC v Savannah Clovers: Independent Cup

Chattanooga FC v Savannah Clovers: Independent Cup

The boys in blue host UPSL club Savannah Clovers in the second leg of the NISA Independent Cup. Chattanooga FC is working closely with the City of Chattanooga and in alignment with CDC recommendations to ensure that the health and safety of the players, coaches, staff and spectators is upheld at all costs. At this time spectators will not be allowed inside the stadium. Watch with us on MyCujoo and YouTube

Event details: https://www.facebook.com/events/925693917946506/

