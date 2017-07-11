Chattanooga FC vs Inter Nashville FC

Chattanooga FC kicks off the 2017 NPSL playoffs at home this Tuesday, thanks to a decisive 3-0 win Saturday night on the road against FC Carolina United. Goals by Felipe Antonio, Felipe Olivera, and Sindre Welo assured the boys in blue of playing one more match at Finley. The win cemented Chattanooga FC's #2 spot in the Western division, just ahead of Inter Nashville FC on goal differential.

"It's huge. We've been saying all season that our fans give us a massive advantage, and to have them sing and cheer for us as we open the playoffs will be a boost for the team." said Sean McDaniel, GM, Chattanooga FC. "The more people we can get to the match, the better advantage it will give us on the pitch."

On the other side of the pitch, first year team Inter Nashville FC brings a 6-4-2 record to Fort Finley for the second time this season. Nashville's regular season record matches CFC's, however CFC hosts the match due to a +21 goal differential, the best in the conference. Inter Nashville FC is 1-1-0 against Chattanooga FC this season. Both teams last faced each other July 1st, where CFC fell to Inter Nashville 2-1 in Antioch.

"It's time to even out that record. Inter is a really strong team, kudos to them for building such a strong program" said Bill Elliott, Head coach, Chattanooga FC. "But we're playing some really great football right now, and I expect us to step up on Tuesday."

Tickets are available now at ChattanoogaFC.com for $9.00 in advance of the match, rising to $12.00 on game day. Season ticket holders get into the match free, as do children 6 and under.