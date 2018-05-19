Chattanooga FC vs Knoxville Force

Google Calendar - Chattanooga FC vs Knoxville Force - 2018-05-19 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Chattanooga FC vs Knoxville Force - 2018-05-19 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Chattanooga FC vs Knoxville Force - 2018-05-19 19:30:00 iCalendar - Chattanooga FC vs Knoxville Force - 2018-05-19 19:30:00

Finley Stadium 1826 Carter Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

Gates open to Season Pass holders 90 minutes before kickoff, gates open to general public 60 minutes before kickoff. All seating is first-come, first-served.

Season Pass holders receive free admission to this match, learn more about Season Pass packages here. 

Please note that, per Finley Stadium's new bag policy, only clear bags are permitted in the stadium. Non-see-through bags are NOT allowed . Effective January 2018. For more information, please visit the Finley Stadium website

Once you place your ticket order, you will receive a follow-up e-mail that includes a link to your e-tickets. Please print out your e-ticket or have it visible on your mobile device as you enter the stadium. 

If you have any questions on match day, please visit the Will Call tent located directly outside the First Tennessee Pavilion starting at 5:00 PM.

Info
Finley Stadium 1826 Carter Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408 View Map
Sports
Google Calendar - Chattanooga FC vs Knoxville Force - 2018-05-19 19:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Chattanooga FC vs Knoxville Force - 2018-05-19 19:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Chattanooga FC vs Knoxville Force - 2018-05-19 19:30:00 iCalendar - Chattanooga FC vs Knoxville Force - 2018-05-19 19:30:00
DI 15.19

The Pulse Calendar

Tuesday

May 15, 2018

Wednesday

May 16, 2018

Thursday

May 17, 2018

Friday

May 18, 2018

Saturday

May 19, 2018

Sunday

May 20, 2018

Monday

May 21, 2018

Search Events Submit Yours