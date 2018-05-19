Chattanooga FC vs Knoxville Force

Gates open to Season Pass holders 90 minutes before kickoff, gates open to general public 60 minutes before kickoff. All seating is first-come, first-served.

Season Pass holders receive free admission to this match, learn more about Season Pass packages here.

Please note that, per Finley Stadium's new bag policy, only clear bags are permitted in the stadium. Non-see-through bags are NOT allowed . Effective January 2018. For more information, please visit the Finley Stadium website.

Once you place your ticket order, you will receive a follow-up e-mail that includes a link to your e-tickets. Please print out your e-ticket or have it visible on your mobile device as you enter the stadium.

If you have any questions on match day, please visit the Will Call tent located directly outside the First Tennessee Pavilion starting at 5:00 PM.