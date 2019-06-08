Chattanooga FC vs Inter Nashville FC

Finley Stadium 1826 Carter Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

On to the next one: Chattanooga Football Club continue a busy month of June with a clash against in state rivals Inter Nashville FC. This will be the first match between the two teams this year after the initial match in Antioch, TN had to be rescheduled due to weather.

“Inter Nashville always fields a strong side, and we’re certain that Saturday’s match is no exception,” said Bill Elliott, Head Coach and General Manager, Chattanooga FC. “We’re very interested to see how our guys respond to last week. This is the heart of our season and we need every player to step up.”

Saturday’s match comes on the heels of a historic week as the supporter ownership campaign came to a close. Over 3,000 people invested in Chattanooga’s Football Club raising over $875,000 in just over four months. The club is the first in U.S. soccer history to offer fans the opportunity to become shareholders.

This weekend’s match will be the second of seven contests in the month of June. Player rotation and staying healthy will be key to a strong seeding in the NPSL playoff starting in mid-July.

Tickets for Saturday’s match are on sale now at CFCtix.com. Kickoff is at 7:30pm, gates open at 6:00.

