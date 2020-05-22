Chattanooga Film Festival 2020
The Chattanooga Film Festival is back from the almost dead with a Die Hard 3-esque vengeance.
After thinking we were going to be defeated by the current pandemic, we were able to return digitally with films, shorts and live events programmed that we almost hate to say it, is better than what we could have done on the ground.
A mere $30 will get you all-access to 27 features, 4, yes FOUR, of which are world premieres, 49 shorts, and the biggest live events programming we have ever had.
Invite your friends to join from the comfort of their own homes for a phantasmogoric four days of film celebration.
Lineup:
- Features - https://bit.ly/cff2020features
- Shorts - https://bit.ly/CFF2020shorts
- Live events - https://bit.ly/cff2020events
Get your badge now at https://bit.ly/cff2020badges
SPECIAL THANKS TO OUR SPONSORS:
Technology Sponsors:
- Microsoft
- MediaKind
- VisualOn
- Slalom
Presenting Sponsor:
- ALTER
- BloodyDisgusting.com
Additional Sponsors:
- Vinegar Syndrome
- Media Team
- Dark Star Pictures
- Shudder
- and more!