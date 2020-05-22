Chattanooga Film Festival 2020

to Google Calendar - Chattanooga Film Festival 2020 - 2020-05-22 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Chattanooga Film Festival 2020 - 2020-05-22 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Chattanooga Film Festival 2020 - 2020-05-22 10:00:00 iCalendar - Chattanooga Film Festival 2020 - 2020-05-22 10:00:00

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Chattanooga Film Festival 2020

The Chattanooga Film Festival is back from the almost dead with a Die Hard 3-esque vengeance.

After thinking we were going to be defeated by the current pandemic, we were able to return digitally with films, shorts and live events programmed that we almost hate to say it, is better than what we could have done on the ground.

A mere $30 will get you all-access to 27 features, 4, yes FOUR, of which are world premieres, 49 shorts, and the biggest live events programming we have ever had.

Invite your friends to join from the comfort of their own homes for a phantasmogoric four days of film celebration.

Lineup:

Get your badge now at https://bit.ly/cff2020badges

SPECIAL THANKS TO OUR SPONSORS:

Technology Sponsors:

  • Microsoft
  • MediaKind
  • VisualOn
  • Slalom

Presenting Sponsor:

Additional Sponsors:

  • Vinegar Syndrome
  • Media Team
  • Dark Star Pictures
  • Shudder
  • and more!

Info

Online City of Chattanooga, Tennessee View Map
Film
to Google Calendar - Chattanooga Film Festival 2020 - 2020-05-22 10:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Chattanooga Film Festival 2020 - 2020-05-22 10:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Chattanooga Film Festival 2020 - 2020-05-22 10:00:00 iCalendar - Chattanooga Film Festival 2020 - 2020-05-22 10:00:00

Calendar Of Events

Monday

May 18, 2020

Sorry, no events.

Tuesday

May 19, 2020

Wednesday

May 20, 2020

Thursday

May 21, 2020

Friday

May 22, 2020

Saturday

May 23, 2020

Sunday

May 24, 2020

Search Events Submit Yours

Inside The Pulse