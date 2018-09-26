A look at the life of Joan Jett, from her early years as the founder of The Runaways and first meeting with collaborator Kenny Laguna in 1980 to her enduring presence in pop culture as a rock'n'roll Pioneer.
Chattanooga Film Festival Presents: Bad Reputation
Improv Chattanooga 1800 Rossville Ave suite 106 , City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
