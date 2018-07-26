Chattanooga Film Festival Presents: Damsel

CFF is proud to present DAMSEL the latest masterwork from the Zellner Bros., the stone cold geniuses behind KUMIKO THE TREASURE HUNTER!

We're already equally obsessed with their new film, which has laughs, heart and a genuine MINI HORSE. (His name is Butterscotch!!!) The Zellners are making some of the most unique and insanely entertaining films out there right now and we're honored to kick off our monthly CFF Presents screenings with the kind of movie that reminds us why we love movies.

DAMSEL:

Samuel Alabaster (Robert Pattinson), an affluent pioneer, ventures across the American Frontier to marry the love of his life, Penelope (Mia Wasikowska). As Samuel traverses the Wild West with a drunkard named Parson Henry (David Zellner) and a miniature horse called Butterscotch, their once-simple journey grows treacherous, blurring the lines between hero, villain and damsel. A loving reinvention of the western genre from the Zellner brothers (Kumiko, the Treasure Hunter), DAMSEL showcases their trademark unpredictability, off-kilter sense of humor, and unique brand of humanism.

Catch the trailer here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yqkeDHvcArs