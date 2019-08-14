Chattanooga Film Festival Presents: Double Indemnity

Double Indemnity

Arguably the quintessential example of film noir and directed by Billy Wilder, the man who also gave us one another of the all time noir greats in Sunset Boulevard. Double Indemnity is the twisty turny and oft-imitated tale of an insurance claims investigator (Fred MacMurray) and the femme fatale (Barbara Stanwyck) he gets mixed up with during a life insurance fraud scheme. To give away its secrets to those who’ve yet to see it would be a criminal offense. And to those who have, we know that just like us you’re going to relish revisiting this classic thriller. Wilder co-wrote the film with hard-boiled detective novelist Raymond Chandler, and in every scene, that pulpy hard-nosed sensibility shines through, not only making Double Indemnity one of the most influential and critically beloved movies ever made, but also making it one of the most fun.

About the Summer Film Series

Without question one of the highlights of the 2019 edition of the Chattanooga Film Festival was the screening of the classic The Creature From The Black Lagoon in our city’s beautiful new Miller Park. Film fans turned out in droves with their families (and even their pets!) to help us celebrate one of the greatest movies ever made.

The response was overwhelmingly positive, but you all had one question: When were we going to do it again? Good news. The Chattanooga Film Festival is proud to partner with Open Spaces Chattanooga to present our 2019 CFF Summer Film Series.

As with our screening of The Creature From The Black Lagoon this past April, all three films are FREE to attend and open to the public. Our partners with Open Spaces have allowed us to make this a bit more special than your average Summer Series and to curate a trio of films that are among the best examples of their respective genres ever made.

These are films that will make movie buffs rejoice, yet still delight even casual movie fans. Each film will feature a special introduction that will give attendees a bit more context as to why what they’re about to see is so special. In addition, some of the tastiest food trucks our fair city has to offer will be on hand if you’re in a dinner and a movie kinda mood.

Join CFF and Open Spaces as we Respect Cinema and celebrate summer with this trio of stone cold classics.