Chattanooga Film Festival Presents FAFF

Presented by the team of mad folk that bring you the Chattanooga Film Festival, FAFF Part 9 is set for October 26th at Stone Cup Cafe's Dark Roast space for a full day of horror cinema. Be both terrified and delighted with brand spanking new and beloved films, as well as shocking short films, blood curdling costume contests, locally made treats and top secret tricks that are sure to make you shriek with delight.

Films + Schedule

11:00am - 1:00pm - SHOCKING SHORTS BLOCK

1:30pm - 3:00pm - WRINKLES THE CLOWN directed by Michael Beach Nichols

3:30pm - 5:00pm - THE FURIES directed by Tony D'Aquino, Presented by Shudder

5:30pm - 6:30pm - Artifice The Magician (live performance!)

6:45pm - 8:15pm - AFTER MIDNIGHT directed by Jeremy Gardner & Christian Stella

8:45pm - 10:20pm - VFW directed by Joe Begos with producer and editor Josh Ethier in attendance!

10:45pm - 12:25am - TAMMY AND THE T-REX GORE CUT directed by Stewart Raffill

Passes are available for just $45 that give you access all day and all night to all films and events. Individual tickets for films ($12) and events will be made available in limited quantities beginning on Monday October 21st. Take advantage of the pass for the best deal, and support the Chattanooga Film Festival, a volunteer run non-profit dedicated to bringing art-house and classic cinema to the Tennessee Valley.