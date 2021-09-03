Chattanooga Fireworks Sunset Kayak Tour

to

Coolidge Park 150 River Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405

Chattanooga Fireworks Sunset Kayak Tour 

Everyone has something worth celebrating with fireworks! The Chattanooga Fireworks Sunset Kayak Tour is a leisurely 6-mile paddle down the Tennessee River through the heart of Chattanooga. Enjoy the sights and sounds of downtown and a pyrotechnics display from the seat of your kayak. See local favorites such as the illuminated Walnut Street pedestrian bridge, the Tennessee Aquarium with its glass terrarium, and the cliff-side Hunter Art Museum. Watch our sky turn red during sunset before it turns multicolored with fireworks.

Info

Coolidge Park 150 River Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37405
Health & Wellness, Kids & Family, Outdoor
4233908688
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Chattanooga Fireworks Sunset Kayak Tour - 2021-09-03 20:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Chattanooga Fireworks Sunset Kayak Tour - 2021-09-03 20:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Chattanooga Fireworks Sunset Kayak Tour - 2021-09-03 20:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - Chattanooga Fireworks Sunset Kayak Tour - 2021-09-03 20:30:00 ical

We Try Wednesday On Big FM

newsletter small box blue

Calendar Of Events

Tuesday

August 24, 2021

Wednesday

August 25, 2021

Thursday

August 26, 2021

Friday

August 27, 2021

Saturday

August 28, 2021

Sunday

August 29, 2021

Monday

August 30, 2021

Search Events Submit Yours