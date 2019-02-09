Chattanooga Football Club Open Tryouts

The seeds for the 2019 season will be planted February 9th, 2019 in Finley Stadium as Chattanooga Football Club holds open tryouts. Aspiring local soccer players will have their chance to shine in front of the club’s coaching staff.

“In years past, we’ve identified some incredible impact players through these tryouts,” said head coach and GM, Bill Elliott. “We are eager to see who see comes out for the chance to be signed as a professional player.”

Some of the club’s most popular players were discovered through previous open tryouts such as David Perez, a fan favorite forward from Dalton.

Tryouts will be held at Finley Stadium, the home of Chattanooga FC, on February 9th from 9:00-11:00 am. An additional afternoon session may be scheduled based on the number of registrants. Registration will be handled exclusively online at chattanoogafc.com. Registration is $50 and players will receive a 2019 tryout T-shirt. Space is extremely limited and availability will be handled on a first come, first served basis.

“Open tryouts are an important part of our culture at Chattanooga FC as the community’s local club,” said Sheldon Grizzle, president of the club. “There is tremendous talent in our region and we hope they put their abilities on display for our staff.

“As we transition to professional contracts for our players in 2019, this is a great opportunity to help make local players’ dreams come true”.

Fast Facts about Chattanooga Football Club Open Tryouts: