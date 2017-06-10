Chattanooga Ghost Tours Grand ReOpening Party

Chattanooga Ghost Tours, Inc opened in June 2007, and is celebrating its tenth year in business with an anniversary and Grand (Re)Opening party June 10 at its new location with Quest2Escape at 432 Market St.

The party opens to the general public at 5:00 pm, though guests are welcome to drop by anytime between noon and 7 pm that day. As this is the first Saturday of Riverbend, this time should allow guests to actually find cheap street parking easily accessible to both the tour and Riverbend, indulge in the afternoon’s celebration activities, grab dinner, and afterwards walk over to enjoy the music festival.

Chattanooga Ghost Tours is offering a tour ticket for ANY night for just $10.00 to any guest who comes to the shop that day to make the reservation, including that evening’s brand new Murder and Mayhem tour at 5:30 pm.

“We want to thank our community for their ten years of support,” says owner Amy Petulla, “so we have put a lot of time into creating a shop that will be an attraction in itself. We are so grateful to have the best fans in the world!” Guests who prefer the usual tour time of 8:30 pm may reserve a special preview Murder and Mayhem tour the night before, June 10.

In addition to getting a first glimpse at the shop which Petulla describes as “haunted steampunk” and reserving heavily-discounted tickets, guests will enjoy snacks and soft drinks, and have the opportunity to play a mini-escape game for just $5.00 between 5 and 6:00 with Quest2Escape, who will also offer discounts all that day on their full games.

The new tour route has more scenic stops with less walking between stories, and will often include bonus indoor stops, all things guests have requested. “Our guests’ suggestions are the reason we were named one of the top ten ghost tours in the US by both TripAdvisor and USA Today.”

The shop actually puts them very close to the spot they declare to be the most actively haunted part of their tour. Not surprisingly, an historic undertaker previously called the spot home. Many guests have gotten ghost photos and more at that and other stops on the tour. The move was necessitated by the collapse of their building March 29, which came on the heels of their selection as 1 of only 2 Tennessee winners of The 2017 American Small Business Championship hosted by SCORE and Sam’s Club.

This is the only time a Chattanooga company has ever won the state award. They are hopeful that their use of the $1000.00 Sam’s Club gift card prize to create the new shop and grow the business will help them win one of three national championship spots. The national winners will be selected in July. The other selection criteria is the use of the media to spread awareness of the competition. To learn more about Chattanooga Ghost Tours, Inc or purchase tickets, visit www.chattanoogaghosttours.com .