Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy's 10th Annual Odyssey Awards Luncheon

Chattanooga Convention Center 1150 Carter Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37401

Chattanooga Girls Leadership Academy (CGLA) is proud to present the 10th Annual Odyssey Awards Luncheon at the Chattanooga Convention Center. Keynote speaker Mpumi Nobiva, educated at the Oprah Winfrey Leadership Academy for Girls in South Africa, will be joined by Grammy-nominated artist Wintley Phipps for an unforgettable performance. Individual ticket price is $65.

