Chattanooga Girls Rock Benefit

Join Mellow Mushroom for a rockin’ event to benefit Chattanooga Girls Rock! Live performances by Ashley and the Xs, Get Hot or Go Home, and Heatherly featuring Chattanooga Girls Rock alumnae in the downtown Mellow’s Boom Room. Admission is $5 for the show, and 10% of all sales all day at both Chattanooga Mellow Mushrooms will go to the CGR rock camp scholarship fund. Visit www.facebook.com/MellowMushroomChattanooga for more details