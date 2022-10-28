Chattanooga Green Prix

Chattanooga Riverfront 201 Riverfront Parkway, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

The Chattanooga Green Prix is a two-day event where students ages 9-18 race the electric vehicles they designed and built this past school semester.

More than 25 student teams will present their work and then compete on a racetrack built under the supervision of the Sports Car Club of America.

Experience the excitement, optimism, and grit these students bring to the race track.

Event is free and open to the public. More information, plus the full schedule is posted on our website below. The Chattanooga Green Prix is presented by the local sustainability nonprofit green|spaces with support from EPB.

Education & Learning
