The Green Prix returns on May 6 +7!

Students race electric vehicles they built themselves - Come and cheer them on!

Sponsored by EPB, the Green Prix features 35 teams of Hamilton County students, ages 9 to 18, racing EVs (electric vehicles) that they designed and built themselves.

The Green Prix is open to the public and free to attend. Parking is at the UT Erlanger Family Practice lot. Qualifying races begin at 1:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.