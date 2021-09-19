Learn How to Outdoor Rock Climb at Sand Rock

Don’t let fear hold you back! Learn to climb in a beginner-friendly environment with a professional rock climbing instructor.

No “Free Solo” here! We follow AMGA industry standards to provide an enjoyable top rope climbing experience. Once you learn proper climbing techniques, climbing lingo, and safety measures such as knots and belaying, you will hop on the ropes and scale the cliff!

Participants will be provided plenty of climbing time, instruction, and encouragement in this class. This is a great way to experience something new and meet people who share your newfound love of climbing.

Book Now: https://www.chattanoogaguidedadventures.com/learn-how-to-outdoor-rock-climb