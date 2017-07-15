On July 16, 2015, Chattanooga was changed forever following the tragic shootings at the Armed Services Recruiting Center on Lee Highway and the U.S. Naval Operational Support Center and Marine Corps Reserve Center on Amnicola Highway. Two year later, thousands of supporters will participate in the Second Annual Chattanooga Heroes Run/Walk to honor and remember those who lost their lives as well as the hundreds of responders who worked to protect our city.

The Chattanooga Heroes Run/Walk, presented by Erlanger’s Level One Trauma Center, will take place on Saturday, July 15, 2017, beginning at 8 a.m. This year's event has several new features.

The five mile loop course will begin at the Naval Operational Support Center and Marine Corps Reserve Center and end at the Hubert Fry Center at the Tennessee RiverPark. Parking will also be available at the RiverPark.

A Stroller Corral will be reserved at the starting line for those who wish to bring a smaller buddy with them to the event. Participants can dress their children in red, white and blue and deck out their jogging strollers for the event.

A 2017 Team Challenge has been created so organizations and businesses can show their pride by rallying their members and associates to participate in the challenge. Awards will be given based on number of participants in five different categories.

Participants can join virtually if they are unable to travel to the event.

The one mile kids run will begin at 10 a.m. at the RiverPark.

A block party, hosted by Rock Creek, will take place at the RiverPark following the run/walk. There will be a variety of food trucks and vendors for the whole family.

There are plans for the artists and landscapers, who are finalist for the proposed Chattanooga Heroes memorial space at the RiverPark, to be present during the event to display their ideas and renderings.

Volunteers are needed to assist with pre-run bag packing, set up, race activities, kids run, and post run clean up.

For more information about the Chattanooga Heroes Run/Walk, how one can volunteer or to register for the event, visit www.chattanoogaheroesrun.com.