Chattanooga Heroes Run/Walk

Tennessee Riverpark 4301 Amnicola Hwy, Chattanooga, Tennessee 37402

On July 16, 2015, Chattanooga was changed forever following the tragic shootings at the Armed Services Recruiting Center on Lee Highway and the U.S. Naval Operational Support Center and Marine Corps Reserve Center on Amnicola Highway.

Three years later, thousands of supporters will participate in the Third Annual Chattanooga Heroes Run/Walk to honor and remember those who lost their lives as well as the hundreds of responders who worked to protect our city.

The Chattanooga Heroes Run/Walk, presented by Erlanger’s Level One Trauma Center, will take place on Saturday, July 14, 2018, beginning at 8 a.m. The event will include:

  • The five mile loop course will begin at the Naval Operational Support Center and Marine Corps Reserve Center and end at the Hubert Fry Center at the Tennessee RiverPark. Parking will also be available at the RiverPark.
  • A Stroller Corral will be reserved at the starting line for those who wish to bring a smaller buddy with them to the event. Participants can dress their children in red, white and blue and deck out their jogging strollers for the event.
  • Participants can join virtually if they are unable to travel to the event. Deadline to register is July 10, 2018 midnight.
  • The one mile kids run will begin at 10 a.m. at the RiverPark.

Volunteers are needed to assist with pre-run bag packing, set up, race activities, kids run, and post run clean up.

For more information about the Chattanooga Heroes Run/Walk, how one can volunteer or to register for the event, visit www.chattanoogaheroesrun.com.

The families of Gunnery Sgt. Thomas Sullivan, Staff Sgt. David Wyatt, Sgt. Carson Holmquist, Lance Cpl. Squire K. Wells and Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Randall Smith have chosen to use the proceeds from this event to help fund the construction of a permanent memorial space at the RiverPark.

