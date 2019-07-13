With the upcoming completion of the Fallen Five Memorial at the Tennessee RiverPark, officials with the Chattanooga Heroes Run/Walk are announcing 2019 will be the last year for the event.

The Fallen Five Memorial will honor Gunnery Sgt. Thomas Sullivan, Staff Sgt. David Wyatt, Sgt. Carson Holmquist, Lance Cpl. Squire K. Wells and Logistics Specialist 2nd Class Randall Smith who lost their lives during the tragic shootings at the Armed Services Recruiting Center on Lee Highway and the U.S. Naval Operational Support Center and Marine Corps Reserve Center on Amnicola Highway on July 16, 2015.

Four years later, thousands of supporters will participate in the fourth and final Chattanooga Heroes Run/Walk to honor and remember those who lost their lives as well as the hundreds of responders who worked to protect our city.

Over the last three years, the run/walk has raised $50,000 to help support the fundraising efforts by the City of Chattanooga and Hamilton County for a permanent memorial at the Tennessee RiverPark. While the plans for the new memorial are expected to be finished this year, the event will be one of the last opportunities to contribute to the construction for the memorial, which will be matched by the Lyndhurst Foundation up to $100,000.

The Chattanooga Heroes Run/Walk, presented by Erlanger's Level One Trauma Center, will take place on Saturday, July 13, 2019, beginning at 8 a.m. The event will include:

The five mile loop course, representing each of the five service members, will begin at the Naval Operational Support Center and Marine Corps Reserve Center, pass the Fallen Five Memorial and end at the Hubert Fry Center at the Tennessee RiverPark. Parking will also be available at the RiverPark. Registration is $40 and deadline to register is July 12 at 11:59 p.m.

A Stroller Corral will be reserved for those who wish to bring a smaller buddy with them to the event. Participants can dress their children in red, white and blue and deck out their jogging strollers for the event.

Participants can join virtually if they are unable to travel to the event. Registration is $35 and deadline to register is July 13 at 10 a.m.

The one mile kids run will begin at 10 a.m. at the RiverPark. Registration is $15 per child and deadline to register is July 13 at 10 a.m.

Volunteers are also needed to assist with pre-run bag packing, set up, race activities, kids run, and post run clean up.

For more information about the Chattanooga Heroes Run/Walk, how one can volunteer or to register for the event, visit www.chattanoogaheroesrun.com.

​Erlanger officials thank the following for their time, manpower and support of this special heroes' tribute: City of Chattanooga, Hamilton County, LIFE FORCE Event Medicine and Rock Creek.