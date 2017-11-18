Chattanooga Hip-Hop Festival

Join Hip-Hop CHA for Chattanooga's first Hip-Hop festival taking place at the Chattanooga Choo Choo and Revelry Room! There's something for everyone! On Saturday, November 18th, the event opens up to the general public for a family-friendly day! You'll have the chance to learn how to be a DJ or the basics of hip-hop dance, plus much more! We'll have DJ's and dancers throughout the Choo Choo campus and you'll find something happening throughout the day! You could catch a cypher, a DJ Battle, a street performance or even a dance battle. We'll feature some of Chattanooga's premiere hip-hop artists throughout the festival. We'll have family-friendly activities all day and the local performances start in the afternoon and go through the evening (18 and up). Check out the THREE schedules below!
All ages, family-friendly & FREE activities:
8:00 AM: Hip-Hop Workout Class
9:00 AM: Spoken Word & Coffee
Hip-Hop Market OPENS
10:00 AM: Hip-Hop Dance Class for Kids
11:00 AM: Hip-Hop Dance Class for Adults
Kids Bop-Hop Karaoke
12:00 PM: Learn to be a DJ
1:00 PM: History of Hip-Hop
Sneaker Swap OPENS
2:00 PM: Live Graffiti Show
3:00 PM: How To Write Rap Rhymes
Dance Battle
Artist Development Classes Presented by VaynerMedia and SoundCorps (Artist Passes Available)
8:00 AM: Low/No-Cost Marketing
9:00 AM: Building Yourself as a Brand
10:00 AM: Setting up Digital Music Platforms
11:00 AM: Trends in Music Production
12:00 PM: TBD
1:00 PM: TBD
18 and up events in the Revelry Room (Passes Available)
2:00 PM: Festival Performances Begin
9:00 PM: DJ Battle Finale
10:00 PM - 1:00 AM: Dance Party
