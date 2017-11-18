Chattanooga Hip-Hop Festival

Join Hip-Hop CHA for Chattanooga's first Hip-Hop festival taking place at the Chattanooga Choo Choo and Revelry Room! There's something for everyone! On Saturday, November 18th, the event opens up to the general public for a family-friendly day! You'll have the chance to learn how to be a DJ or the basics of hip-hop dance, plus much more! We'll have DJ's and dancers throughout the Choo Choo campus and you'll find something happening throughout the day! You could catch a cypher, a DJ Battle, a street performance or even a dance battle. We'll feature some of Chattanooga's premiere hip-hop artists throughout the festival. We'll have family-friendly activities all day and the local performances start in the afternoon and go through the evening (18 and up). Check out the THREE schedules below!

All ages, family-friendly & FREE activities:

8:00 AM: Hip-Hop Workout Class

9:00 AM: Spoken Word & Coffee

​Hip-Hop Market OPENS

10:00 AM: Hip-Hop Dance Class for Kids

11:00 AM: Hip-Hop Dance Class for Adults

Kids Bop-Hop Karaoke

12:00 PM: Learn to be a DJ

1:00 PM: History of Hip-Hop

Sneaker Swap OPENS

2:00 PM: Live Graffiti Show

3:00 PM: How To Write Rap Rhymes

Dance Battle

Artist Development Classes Presented by VaynerMedia and SoundCorps (Artist Passes Available)

8:00 AM: Low/No-Cost Marketing

9:00 AM: Building Yourself as a Brand

10:00 AM: Setting up Digital Music Platforms

11:00 AM: Trends in Music Production

12:00 PM: TBD

1:00 PM: TBD

18 and up events in the Revelry Room (Passes Available)

2:00 PM: Festival Performances Begin

9:00 PM: DJ Battle Finale

10:00 PM - 1:00 AM: Dance Party

