Chattanooga Hip Hop Summit at the Hunter

Hunter Museum of American Art 10 Bluff View, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37403

The Hunter Museum is proud to partner with Chattanooga’s Hip Hop Summit for this celebration by local Black creatives of hip hop music, dance and representation. Join us in commemorating the legacy of Black artists inspiring one another, as seen in our current exhibit "Memories & Inspiration." Free and open to all.

"Memories & Inspiration: The Kerry and C. Betty Davis Collection of African American Art" was organized and toured by International Arts & Artists, Washington, DC.

