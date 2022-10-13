Chattanooga Hip-Hop Summit

× Expand Sammy Lowdermilk Conference lineup

Each day of the Summit will feature a panel discussion on the various aspect of the hip-hop industry. Check out the schedule below to see Wendy Day, Starlito, Bigga Rankin, DJ Plugg, Big V of Nappy Roots, Kim Osorio, and more!

Wednesday, October 12th, 6:00PM

Reception/Meet-and-Greet Happy Hour hosted by Mutombo

Waterhouse Pavilion (only 100 tickets available - $10 each)

DRESS TO IMPRESS Red Carpet event - Cash Bar - Finger foods

Thursday, October 13th - Bessie Smith Cultural Center

1:00PM - Getting the Hip-Hop Business Right

TJ Chapman (manager of B.O.B. and Trap Beckham)

Onyx (Business Manager at 1501 Certified)

JRich ENT (Grammy nominated Audio Engineer - Lil Baby, LightSkinKeisha, City Girls, Gucci Mane & more)

J﻿ustJay (CEO of Hype Magazine)

3:00PM - Monetizing Your Music

Eric Campbell (CTRL CAMP Sync Licensing camp)

Corey Pettit (Director of Content Production at Ubiquitous - Influencer Marketing Firm)

Trequan Baker (AsheQ Music - Music promotion firm)

Swayyvo (Artist)

Friday, October 14th - Bessie Smith Cultural Center

1:00PM - Marketing & Branding YOU

Wendy Day (Rap Coalition, brokered record deals for Eminem, Master P, David Banner, Cash Money Records & more)

Kim Osorio (Author, Television Producer for "Love & Hip-Hop" and other BET & VH1 shows, former Editor in Chief at Source Magazine, cast member of "The Gossip Game")

Jeffrey Mundy (Digital Marketing Manager for Motown Records, DJ & Playlist Curator, Founder of "mulatvhiphop")

3:00PM - Thriving as an Independent Artist

Starlito (Artist)

Juugman AKA Yung Ralph (Artist)

Créer Saviorfaire (It's Gorgeous Musique Management)

5:00PM - Getting Your Music Heard

Bigga Rankin (A&R, Mixtape Host)

DJ Chuck T (DJ, Mixtape Host, Founder of Spin My Hit & The Foundation of Music, Curator of the #DownSouthSlangin Playlist)

DJ Plugg (DJ & Producer, Music credits: Lil Uzi Vert, Future, Migos, Gucci Mane, & more)

Saturday, October 15th - Bessie Smith Cultural Center

1:00PM - Power94 Panel

Miss Magic

Tula

3:00PM - Songwriting & Publishing

Big V of Nappy Roots (Artist)

Kadeem Phillips (PowerHouse Management (includes HitKidd), Executive Director of Creatives Day)

Casey Graham (Grammy Award Winning Producer, Owner of District 24 Publishing, Creator of the Music Money Makeover Show)

ALL PANELS ARE FREE BUT YOU MUST REGISTER TO ATTEND!