Come out to the rink and experience inline hockey for FREE! This family-friendly event features Chattanooga's finest amateur skaters and high-speed action unlike any other sport can offer. Games begin at 7:00 PM and last approximately one hour. We are located at the Chatt Town Skate Park behind the First Tennessee Pavillion.
Chattanooga Hockey Presents: "A' League Hockey
First Tennessee Pavilion 1829 Carter St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408
