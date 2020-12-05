Chattanooga Holiday Market

Chattanooga Convention Center 1150 Carter Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37401

Chattanooga Holiday Market

Local gift giving is better!

Find us indoors during December weekends at the Chattanooga Convention Center. Our Holiday Market features 200+ local food vendors, artists and crafters each Saturday & Sunday in December offering unique gifts and festive preparations—everything you’ll need for the holiday season!

Shoppers will be able to find hand-drawn calligraphy ornaments, hand-drawn calligraphy hymn prints, genuine leather earrings (lightweight) and more from The Creative Blonde.

You will also be able to find one-of-a-kind pottery, custom pieces of art, handcrafted jewelry, artisan foods, natural bath and body products, locally designed and made apparel, wood furniture, and so much more. Ask vendors about commissioned pieces for that special touch.

Chattanooga Holiday Market has become a shopping tradition with festive daily entertainment for the whole family: Live holiday music and NEW this year…the Lodge Cast Iron Cook off! Check back for the dates/times of each specific activity.

Holiday Market Hours – Admission is FREE

  • Saturdays in December 10a-5p
  • Sundays in December 11a-5p
  • ….through December 20!

Info

EPB Local Business Spotlight

