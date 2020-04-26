Chattanooga Holistic Festival

Crabtree Farms 1000 East 30th Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409

Chattanooga's Holistic Festival is back at Crabtree Farms Sunday, April 26th from 2-6pm. Join us for a fun and informative festival for the whole family. Featuring local food and drink as well as information sessions and yoga classes. Take time to enjoy all that Crabtree Farms has to offer as you explore this wonderful urban farm!

Schedule of Events:

Outdoor Yoga Classes

2:30-3:45 Kids Class-$20

4-4:15 Family Yoga with Silent Farm Walk $20 adult $10 child

Evelyn Center Classes

2-2:30 Group Mediation

2:35-3:35 Healing Touch Restorative Yoga

4-6 Speakers every half hour

We have arranged for Healing Touch Restorative Yoga to take place during Kid Yoga so parents can relax while kids have their own yoga experience.

We are currently looking for Vendors, Volunteers, and Sponsors!! If interested, please email ChattHolistic@gmail.com

Admission- Donation Based, Yoga Classes $10-$30

Event website

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/chattanoogas-holistic-fall-festival-tickets-64196406179

Social media: https://m.facebook.com/events/crabtree-farms-of-chattanooga/chattanoogas-holistic-festival/626024978151150/

Info

Crabtree Farms 1000 East 30th Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37409
Festivals & Fairs, Health & Wellness, Kids & Family
336-408-4380
