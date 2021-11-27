Chattanooga Hungry Turkey

Chattanooga Hungry Turkey

A Thanksgiving Weekend Tradition Half Marathon and 5K!

The Chattanooga Thanksgiving tradition continues virtually in 2020 featuring the Thankful Turkey Half Marathon, 10k & 5K commemorative gear.

Here’s how it works:

1. Register to secure your spot.

2. Get your commemorative event gear mailed straight to your door. 

3. Run/Walk the distance on a course of your choosing between Thanksgiving Day – November 29th. Feel free to use your favorite tracking app or watch to help keep track of your time and distance.

4. Submit your results to the leader board, print off your finisher certificate and share (brag!) with your friends using this year’s selfie smile medal.

https://tennesseeruns.com/chattanoogahungryturkeyrun

Health & Wellness, Outdoor
2247575425
