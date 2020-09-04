Chattanooga Labor Day Celebration: Outdoor Picnic & Movie

Join us for a socially distanced celebration of Labor Day and all the working people who keep our community running!

Our celebration will include: testimonies from frontline workers, live music, a food truck, tabling from local community and labor organizations, a silent auction with art contributed from our members, AND once it gets dark, a movie in the park with popcorn! We will also be giving away custom Chattanooga Labor Council masks!

Food truck provisions from Greg's Sandwich Works & Food Truck!

For our movie, we will be showing "At the River I Stand", a film about the 1968 Memphis Sanitation Workers strike and the men and women who struggled for racial and economic justice.

We encourage folks to bring picnic food, blankets and lawn chairs.

*This will be a masks-on, socially distanced event and we will be providing temperature checks as folks arrive.