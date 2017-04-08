Chattanooga Latin Nights has become one of the biggest and most anticipated Latin dance parties happening in downtown Chattanooga! Come celebrate and enjoy the sounds and flavors of Latin America!

Salsa | Merengue | Bachata | Cumbia | Reggaeton | Live Painting | Latin Food | Drinks

All single, married, engaged, young, and young at heart... ALL ARE WELCOME!

Facebook Event Page: https://www.facebook.com/events/392450604465118/

Ticketing website: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/chattanooga-latin-nights-2017-tickets-32871524615

PRICE:

Event entry: $12 Advanced, $15 Day of Show

Special Dinner Package: $30

+ Only sold in advance + Only 150 plates to be sold + INCLUDES: Event entry and full entree (rice, beans, smoked lechón, tostones) prepared by Miguel Morales (The Feed Co.).

**You CANNOT find this quality of food and entertainment for this price anywhere else in town!**

**There are NO TABLE RESERVATIONS available. Dinner tables will be available in the covered patio on a first come, first served basis. There will be very few tables inside the venue, to provide maximum space for dancing.**

TIME:

Doors open at 7pm, Salsa class at 8pm

DETAILS:

+ Featuring Chattanooga's favorite salsa band, Carlos Colon & The Tropical Swing

+ Flux308 bringing in your favorite Latino sounds to make sure the dancing keeps going all night!

+ Free salsa class @ 8pm by Jesse Ramos (G2G Salsa)

+ Live-painting happening right there before your eyes by local artists Anier Fernández and Danny Siviter.

* A PORTION OF THE PROCEEDS GOES TO JAZZANOOGA!

The mission of Jazzanooga is to promote jazz and its related music throughout the greater Chattanooga region through performance and music education. Jazzanooga values the essentials of jazz -- improvisation, community, diversity and education -- and strives to infuse these elements into all of our efforts.

OUR SPONSORS:

+ EPB Fiber Optics

+ Noticias Libres

+ G2G Salsa

FOOD & DRINKS:

+ Miguel Morales from THE FEED CO. will be roasting a lechón in the “caja china” all day to make sure that we have enough moist, delicious pork for everyone that buys a dinner package.

+ THE CAMP HOUSE is again working on some special drinks for the night.

OUR COMMUNITY PARTNERS:

+ Jazzanooga

Spread the word! #CHALatinNights

Facebook: XCeed Events

Twitter: @XCeedCHA