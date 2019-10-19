The Company Lab (CO.LAB) and the Chattanooga Public Library are excited to announce Chattanooga Maker Day will take place on October 19, 2019 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m at the library’s Downtown Branch.

Chattanooga Maker Day is a public showcase of artists, builders, scientists, hobbyists, and everyone in between. There is something for all ages to enjoy, including performances, displays and activities where you too can become a maker. Some of this year’s makers include Creative Discovery Museum, Chattlab Makerspace, Chattanooga Game Developers, Chattcycle and Tennessee Tech University.

In recent years, Chattanooga has gained national recognition as a city of creators. Makers from around the country traveled to experience the local maker movement, which can be seen in full force during Maker Day. Additionally, makers who participate gain significant exposure for their work, build a body of supporters and engage in networking with fellow makers.

To learn more about the event, visit colab.co/makerday. To view a full list of events at the Chattanooga Public Library, visit chattlibrary.org/events.