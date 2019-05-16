The Chattanooga Margarita Festival

Join us at the First Tennessee Pavilion for the inaugural Chattanooga Margarita Festival! 15 of the best restaurants in the city will bring their A game and best margarita recipe for you to try. Enjoy live entertainment by local DJs, give all your friends FOMO on Instagram and Facebook at our Margarita Fest photobooth and enjoy some of Chattanooga’s tastiest food vendors. Not sure if you like your margs salted, shaken, stirred or frozen? Try them all and discover your favorite.

Your ticket includes 12 sample sized margaritas. Make your way through your sample ticket and then text to vote for your favorite ‘Rita. One restaurant will walk away with the title of the Best Margarita in Chattanooga!