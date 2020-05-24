Chattanooga Market
The largest producer-only public market in the region. Fresh locally-grown produce, breads, and more.
The modified Chattanooga (essentials) Market will feature:
- Fewer than 50 farmers, food artisans and essentials such as soaps and lotions
- Food trucks with take-and-go items (no on site dining)
- No sampling or unnecessary handling of products
- Vendors will be wearing masks and gloves
- Patrons are expected to wear face masks, per state guidelines
- Please observe social distancing, and limit your visit to under one hour.
The following market elements are temporarily suspended:
- No arts and crafts
- No onsite dining
- No live music
- No cultural themes, festivals or activities