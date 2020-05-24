Chattanooga Market

The largest producer-only public market in the region. Fresh locally-grown produce, breads, and more.

The modified Chattanooga (essentials) Market will feature:

Fewer than 50 farmers, food artisans and essentials such as soaps and lotions

Food trucks with take-and-go items (no on site dining)

No sampling or unnecessary handling of products

Vendors will be wearing masks and gloves

Patrons are expected to wear face masks, per state guidelines

Please observe social distancing, and limit your visit to under one hour.

The following market elements are temporarily suspended: