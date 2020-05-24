Chattanooga Market

First Horizon Pavilion 1829 Carter St., City of Chattanooga, Tennessee 37408

The largest producer-only public market in the region. Fresh locally-grown produce, breads, and more.

The modified Chattanooga (essentials) Market will feature:

  • Fewer than 50 farmers, food artisans and essentials such as soaps and lotions
  • Food trucks with take-and-go items (no on site dining)
  • No sampling or unnecessary handling of products
  • Vendors will be wearing masks and gloves
  • Patrons are expected to wear face masks, per state guidelines
  • Please observe social distancing, and limit your visit to under one hour.

The following market elements are temporarily suspended:

  • No arts and crafts
  • No onsite dining
  • No live music
  • No cultural themes, festivals or activities

