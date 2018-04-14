Chattanooga Money School

Brainerd Crossroads 4011 Austin Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee

Master your money management!

Topics include:

-Understanding credit scores

-Homeownership and maintenance

-Retirement

-Investing

-Budgeting

And more!

This event is open to anyone aged 13 or older.

Info
Brainerd Crossroads 4011 Austin Street, City of Chattanooga, Tennessee
Education & Learning
